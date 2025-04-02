Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Odia community in Tripura on Tuesday came together in a grand celebration of Utkal Divas 2025, organized by Odia Samaj Tripura at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala.

The event, held on the evening of April 1, was graced by the esteemed presence of Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, as the Chief Guest.

The program commenced with the arrival of the Chief Guest, followed by the invitation of distinguished guests to the stage and the rendition of the National Anthem.

The event officially began with the lighting of the lamp and a chanting of peace prayers, symbolizing prosperity and harmony. Members of the Odia community then presented an inspiring rendition of "Bande Utkal Janani", an iconic song that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

Several prominent dignitaries attended the celebration, including Bishnu Charan Pati, President, Odia Samaj Tripura, Professor Rabindra Kumar Mahapatra, Secretary, Odia Samaj Tripura, Dr. Ranjan Kumar Mishra, Advisor, Odia Samaj Tripura, Rabindra Kumar Samal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Tripura & Patron, Odia Samaj Tripura, Sanjeev Kumar Jhanjua, Executive Director & Asset Manager, ONGC, Tripura Asset.

A major highlight of the evening was the release of the souvenir "Chakadola-2025" by the Chief Guest, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu.

The souvenir serves as a cultural and historical document, showcasing the contributions of the Odia community in Tripura.

Children who participated in the drawing competition were honored with awards, encouraging young talent and creativity. A group photograph was taken to commemorate the moment.

The Chief Guest, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, addressed the audience, appreciating the Odia community's efforts in preserving and promoting their cultural traditions in Tripura.

He emphasized the importance of unity and cultural diversity in strengthening the social fabric of the nation.

The event concluded with an air of enthusiasm and pride, leaving attendees with a deep sense of cultural appreciation and community bonding. Utkal Divas 2025 proved to be a grand success, bringing together tradition, culture, and a shared sense of belonging for Odias in Tripura. (ANI)

