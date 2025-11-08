Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 8 (ANI): Three people of the same family died after a portion of a building collapsed in the Manisahu Chhak area of Buxi Bazar in Cuttack, Odisha, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Fire Service, the collapse also left two others injured.

Speaking on the incident, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said, "In a very sad and unfortunate incident, three members of a family died after a dilapidated building collapsed. Two others are injured."

"These unsafe buildings should be barricaded to prevent anyone from entering them. I demand immediate action. An inquiry should be conducted to uncover the truth, and action should be taken against those responsible for the incident. I also demand that the state government announce a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the bereaved family," the MLA added further.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

