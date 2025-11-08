Is Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University really awarding 50 marks to students for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally and chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ during the event? The question arises after a notice issued on a fake letterhead in the name of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A notice circulating on social media, allegedly issued on a fake letterhead of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University, has gone viral. The letter falsely claims that students’ attendance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event inside the university premises on Sunday, November 9, has been made mandatory. The fake notice circulating on social media further claimed that students would receive internal marks for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming event. Did Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Say Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

"All B. Tech CSE and Specialization (2nd Year) and BCA (2nd Year) students are hereby informed that they must attend the upcoming event at FRI on Sunday, November 9, where an interaction with the Honorable Prime Minister of India will take place. Attendance in this event will be considered under the Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (Indian Knowledge System) Course, and 50 internal marks will be awarded to each participant. Hence, participation in this event is mandatory for all programs having the Indian Knowledge System course", stated the fabricated letter. Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

‘Dev Bhoomi University Awarding 50 Marks for Attending PM Modi’s Rally’ Claim Is False, Says PIB

A letter allegedly issued by Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University is being circulated on social media, claiming that students’ attendance at Prime Minister @narendramodi's programme has been made mandatory and that internal examination marks will be given for it.#PIBFactCheck ❌… pic.twitter.com/dxP1XajxU4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 8, 2025

The PIB Fact Check, meanwhile, revealed that no such order was issued by the Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University. The agency further clarified that the university did not release any such statement. Debunking the viral claim, it warned that the fabricated notice was being circulated online to mislead people.

PIB Fact Check stated that the university authorities had also confirmed that no such notice was issued and urged students to verify all official communications through the institution’s verified channels. The agency further warned people to be watchful and to rely only on verified information. "Please do not fall for such misinformation. Rely only on information obtained from authentic and verified sources", PIB Fact Check wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

