Baripada (Odisha), Feb 17 (PTI) At least four members of a tribal cultural troupe, including a woman and a child, were killed and 15 others injured after the tractor-trailer they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Dhipasahi village in Jharpokharia police station area when the troupe was returning from Damansahi village after performing a dance there, a police officer said.

Four people, including two men, a woman and a child artiste died on the spot while the remaining persons were rescued and admitted to the hospital, inspector-in-charge of Jharpokharia police station, Sudarshan Gango, said.

