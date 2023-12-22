Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded to arrest YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian raising questions on how an alleged promoter of beef consumption was granted access to Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

Jatin Mohanty, Odisha BJP General Secretary demanded the YouTuber's arrest under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

"It has come to light that BJD leader VK Pandian along with YouTuber Kamiya Jani made a video on tasting of 'Mahaprasad' at Puri Jagannath temple. Earlier, Kamiya Jani posted a video eating beef. Beef-eaters are strictly not allowed inside Jagannath temple," the BJP leader said.

"We have urged that a case should be registered against them under 295 IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of a community. If they are not arrested, then we will approach the court," he added.

Mohanty also alleged that a video camera was used on the temple premises which is banned by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Meanwhile, taking to the social media platform X, SJTA called the allegations of taking a camera to the temple premises, baseless.

https://x.com/SJTA_Puri/status/1737757758525751529?s=20

"The allegation made by a certain political party about a YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken," SJTA posted on X. (ANI)

