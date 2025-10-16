Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Jay Dholakia as its candidate for the Nuapada Assembly by-election in Odisha on Wednesday.

In addition to Nuapada, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved several candidates for the 2025 Assembly by-elections in various states. Agha Syed Mohsin and Sushri Devyani Rana have been selected as candidates for the Budgam and Nagrota by-elections, respectively, in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jharkhand, Babulal Soren has been named the candidate for the Ghatshila (ST) by-election. Meanwhile, in Telangana, Lanka Deepak Reddy has been nominated for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Nuapada Assembly by-election, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan confirmed that all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and transparent voting process.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Gopalan announced that the official Gazette notification for the by-election has been published, formally initiating the electoral process."Today, the Gazette notification has been formally published. From today till the 20th is the period for filing nominations. We will accept nomination papers until the 20th...The scrutiny will be held on the 22nd, and the last date for withdrawal is the 24th. Polling will take place on November 11th. The campaign period will continue until 5 pm on November 9," Odisha CEO said.

Regarding the preparations, Gopalan stated, "All preparatory arrangements are being made, and police arrangements are also good."Odisha CEO added that all 358 polling booths in the constituency will be equipped with real-time webcasting facilities to ensure complete transparency during the voting process. (ANI).

