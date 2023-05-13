Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13: Slain Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das's daughter Dipali Das, who the Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) fielded in the constituency of her father, emerged victorious with Naba Kishore Das margin of 48,721 votes in the Jharsuguda by-election.

She defeated BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy. Dipali secured a total of 1,07,198 votes, BJP's Tankadhar Tripathy got 68,477 votes and Congress candidate Tarun Pandey managed to secure 4,496 votes, as per the Election Commission.

Speaking after the huge victory, Dipali Das said, "I would like to thank the people of Jharsuguda and our leader Naveen Patnaik for showing trust in me, This huge will belongs to the people of Jharsuguda, Party works and leader and the supporters who supported me to make it possible, I am committed to fulfilling the commitment made to the people and the dreams of my late father Naba Das."

She also thanked the people of Jharsuguda and said that this victory is of Naba Das.

"This is a victory of the people of Jharsuguda, of those who loved my father, of the Chief Minister, of the people and BJD and of everyone associated with my father. This is a victory of Naba Das..," said Dipali Das.

The bypoll was held following the alleged assassination of health minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29 by a police officer.

Biju Janta Dal President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Dipali Das and congratulated her for the landslide victory in the Jharsuguda bye-election, Patnaik suggested her to work for the welfare of the People of Jharsuguda and speed up the development process.

Patnaik also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharsuguda for making the BJD candidate win with a huge marine of votes.

Though there were nine candidates in the fray, the contest was restricted to three nominees: Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy (BJP).

