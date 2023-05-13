The counting of votes for the Jharsuguda Bypoll is underway. As per initial trends, the Biju Janata Dal's candidate Dipali Das is leading by 5,944 followed by BJP's Tankadhara Tripathy at 3,238 and Congress' Tarun Pandey at 123. The counting of votes for the Jharsuguda by-election result in Odisha began at 8 am. The state election commission will declare the Jharsuguda Bypoll results after the counting of votes is completed. Jharsuguda, Sohiong By-Elections 2023 Results Live News Updates: Counting of Votes for Odisha, Meghalaya Bypoll Result Begins.

BJD Leads BJP in Odisha Bypoll

