Bhubneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the demise of spiritual leader Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of Satsang Ashram, Deoghar. My heartfelt condolences to the family members, followers, and devotees of Anukulchandra Ashram at this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Also Read | Gujarat Blast Update: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Huge Explosion at Chemical Factory in Panchmahal.

Earlier, Prime Minister also condoled his demise.

"Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of the Satsang Ashram, Deoghar, will always be remembered for his selfless service to society. He was passionate about education, healthcare, social justice, and empowerment. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all his devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted PM.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Refuses To Confirm Bombay HC Judge Pushpa Ganediwala, Who Gave ‘Skin-To-Skin’ Verdict.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences.

She tweeted, "Deeply pained by the demise of Acharyadev Sree Sree Borda (Sree Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty) of Satsang Ashram, Deoghar. The entire spiritual world mourns this heavy loss. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and innumerable devotees." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)