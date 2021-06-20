Bhawanipatna/Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated a 200-bed COVID-19 hospital set up by aluminium major Vedanta Resources in Kalahandi district.

The hospital with all the modern facilities was funded by the company but will be managed by the Odisha government.

Patnaik opened the medical facility through a virtual programme in the presence of Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal and other company officials.

Set up under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the COVID hospital at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters, has 200 beds, 16 intensive care units (ICUs) and as many high dependency units (HDUs) with ventilator support.

The hospital has a ward for treatment of coronavirus- positive children, which is the first of its kind in Odisha, the company said.

Vedanta has also set up an oxygen plant on the hospital campus to augment and sustain the supply of life- saving gas to patients.

Inaugurating the facility, Patnaik congratulated the people of Kalahandi, doctors, health professionals, ASHA and Anganwadi workers for fighting against the raging second wave of COVID-19.

"We must remain prepared for the third wave. I thank Vedanta management for their support in establishing the 200- bed hospital at Bhawanipatna. Kalahandi has witnessed a significant change in the last two decades," the chief minister said.

Agarwal said the company has a long and enriching association with Odisha and its people.

"With operations in underserved regions like Kalahandi and Jharsuguda, we have taken our social responsibility seriously and become a partner of the state government to its socio-economic development activities. The COVID hospital in Kalahandi is our humble dedication to the people of Odisha," he said.

The proactive measures taken by the state government, such as collaboration with Panchayati Raj Institutions and community-based response strategy, have been instrumental in COVID management in the state, Vedanta Ltd Deputy CEO (Aluminium Business) Rahul Sharma said.

He also stated the company will continue to extend its support and resources to aid the state government and district administrations in this critical situation.

The company said it has already vaccinated nearly 30,000 people in its ecosystem, including employees, business partners and their family members residing in Odisha.

The aluminium major also said it continues to support the district COVID hospital at Jharsuguda with ICU beds, ventilators, specialised medical equipment, and ambulance. PTI

