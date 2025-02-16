Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede which happened at New Delhi Railway Station.

Taking to social media X, Mohan Charan Majhi wrote, "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief Over Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station; Blames Govt and Railways for Negligence, Says 'Better Arrangements Needed'.

https://x.com/MohanMOdisha/status/1890984213832225069

A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

Also Read | Munich Security Conference 2025: EAM S Jaishankar, Gideon Saar Discuss Donald Trump's Vision of Connecting Israel With India, Europe, US.

The Indian Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed.

Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives. She extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X.

Also, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his condolences on Sunday over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

In a post on X, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives at New Delhi Railway Station. I express my sincere condolences for this tragic loss as I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)