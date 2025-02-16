New Delhi, February 16: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, calling it "extremely sad and distressing." He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In his X post, he wrote, "The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence." ‘Stampede at Railway Station Highlights Failure of Railways, Insensitivity of Govt’: Congress Accuses Government of Attempting To Hide Truth About Deaths in NDLS Stampede.

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday resulted in deaths of 18 people. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station. Indian Railways Northern CPRO told ANI that a tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured,

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11, Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik, Poonam both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47. NDRF Commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary confirmed that the situation was now under control. "...The situation is under control now. The injured have been evacuated... We received information about a stampede at platform no. 14 at the station... We are carrying out the rescue operations..."

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14. Meanwhile, the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday. ‘Carried Bodies on Handcarts’, Porters Recall Stampede Horror at New Delhi Railway Station (Watch Videos).

'Better Arrangements Needed'

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ मचने से कई लोगों की मृत्यु और कईयों के घायल होने की ख़बर अत्यंत दुखद और व्यथित करने वाली है। शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। यह घटना एक बार फिर रेलवे की नाकामी और सरकार… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2025

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)