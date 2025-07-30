Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other ministers, conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in north Odisha on Tuesday to assess the extent of damage and review ongoing relief efforts.

The Chief Minister surveyed the worst-hit districts, including Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kendujhar. He was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh.

The Chief Minister took stock of the flood damage caused by heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers over the past few days.

Following the inspection, he held discussions with local authorities, including district collectors, block-level officers, and officials from various departments, to review the ground-level response and ensure effective coordination.

"I have directed officials to strengthen administrative coordination and ensure all necessary government assistance reaches the affected people promptly," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Majhi informed that floodwaters have impacted four blocks in Balasore and two blocks each in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. Around 30,000 people of 81 villages across these districts have been affected.

Majhi assured that the situation is now under control, as water levels in rivers have started receding. "Immediate relief has already been provided to the affected areas," he said, adding that district collectors are submitting detailed reports.

He said that dry food items and cooked meals are being distributed at 16 locations in Balasore, 10 in Bhadrak, and 3 in Jajpur, adding that cooked food will continue to be supplied for another seven days in the flood-hit areas. Roads and houses have suffered damage, and necessary assistance for repairs will be extended once assessment reports are received.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to ensure a safe drinking water supply and to take up post-flood restoration measures. He added that compensation will be provided for livestock deaths, and snakebite antidotes have been stocked at hospitals as a precaution.

Several houses have collapsed, and roads and bridges have sustained significant damage. Concerned departments have been directed to assess the damages and submit reports, based on which financial assistance will be extended. Families who have lost their homes will be allotted new houses.

While floodwaters have started receding in some areas, certain regions remain waterlogged and are expected to take another two days to fully drain. All officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and focus on the evolving situation.

The CM emphasized that achieving zero casualties has been a major success in the state's disaster response. (ANI)

