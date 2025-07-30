New Delhi, July 30: The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha have been brought back to India after 127 long years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, noting that they were discovered in 1898 but taken away from the country during the colonial rule. It is a joyous day for our cultural heritage, Modi said in a post on X.

He said, "It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years. These sacred relics highlight India's close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture."

Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha Brought Back to India

When these holy relics appeared in an international auction earlier this year, Modi said, his government worked to ensure that they returned home. "I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort," he added.