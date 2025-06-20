Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reviewed the arrangements and preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. PM Modi will mark the first anniversary celebration of the BJP Government in Odisha on Friday.

Visuals from Thursday showed officials briefing CM Majhi regarding the arrangements for PM Modi's visit to the state.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal called it a historic day for Odisha and said that the document for Vision 2036 will be unveiled.

"Tomorrow will be a historic day for Odisha. A grand event in the presence of the common people and our party workers will be organised from the airport to Janta Maidaan... Vision document for 2036 will be inaugurated for the people... This will be the biggest event after our oath-taking ceremony," Samal told ANI.

PM Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Odisha and Bihar starting from Friday, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects.

In Odisha, PM Modi will chair the State-level function at Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Government of Odisha.

According to a press release by PMO, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. These projects will cover critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

The Prime Minister will flag off new train services, extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time, marking the district's integration with the national railway network.

In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, PM Modi will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network.

PM Modi will release the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence). The Vision will outline an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth, the release added.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent Odias, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana' initiative. It aims to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centres, statues, libraries, and public spaces honouring Odisha's heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, PM Modi will felicitate women achievers from across the state. (ANI)

