Bhubaneswar, Feb 29 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday distributed project approval letters to seven apparel and garment manufacturing units to be established in Khurda district.

Industries Minister Pratap Kesari Deb handed over the letters to the companies during a special function held for this purpose here.

According to a state government release, investors were drawn to Odisha due to its conducive business environment, stable governance, efficient approval processes, and seamless land allotment procedures.

Last week, during the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, these projects received approval, and the issuance of approval letters marked a formal acknowledgment of this decision, the statement added.

The total projected investment for these seven projects amounts to Rs 378.98 crore, with the potential to create employment opportunities for 18,620 people.

The companies that received approval letters include Meenu Creation LLP (Rs 57.78 crore), Pooja International (Rs 55 crore), Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd (Rs 55 crore), Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd (Rs 52 crore), B L International Pvt Ltd (Rs 51.10 crore), Fine Lines (Rs 58 crore), and Golden Seams Industries Pvt Ltd (Rs 50.1 crore).

