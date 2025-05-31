Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Chintan Raghuvanshi, Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bhubaneswar, in a high-profile bribery case.

Raghuvanshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly caught red-handed during a trap operation while accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a mining businessman in Bhubaneswar.

According to the CBI Advocate, the total bribe demand was Rs 2 crore and Rs 20 lakh was received as part of the bribe.

The CBI advocate said, "The ED Deputy Director (arrested ED officer) had demanded a bribe. He had demanded Rs 2 Crores and received Rs 20 Lakhs. We have arrested him. He has now been sent to jail under judicial custody."

The court has remanded Raghuvanshi to judicial custody for 14 days, and the matter has been posted for further hearing on the bail application.

The operation was part of a wider investigation into alleged corruption within the ranks of the ED (Enforcement Directorate). Following his arrest, Raghuvanshi was produced before the court today after his medical examination at the capital hospital.

Advocate Sidhant Mohanty appeared on behalf of the accused during the bail proceedings.

Mohanty said, "The Bail hearing was done today, and an FIR has been registered under section 7 of the PC Act (Prevention of Corruption Act). The matter is posted to the 4th of June. The investigation is supposed to continue."

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sent Raghuvanshi to judicial custody. The matter has now been posted for further hearing on the bail application on June 4.

An FIR has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

