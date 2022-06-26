Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): At least four drug peddlers were apprehended with around 1 kilogram of brown sugar on Sunday by the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police in Khordha.

According to an official statement by the STF Odisha, the arrested persons failed to give valid reasons for possessing the narcotics.

"During the search, brown sugar weighing 1,030 gm and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from the possession of the accused persons, they could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, they were arrested," it read.

The accused persons are being forwarded to a special judge in the District and Sessions court in Khordha.

Further investigation is underway.

As per the STF, their special drive against the narcotic drugs is continuing and since 2020, they have seized more than 55 kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 gram cocaine and more than 111 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 750 gram and have arrested more than 156 drug dealers/peddlers from the state. (ANI)

