Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Odisha government on Monday effected a minor reshuffle among five IAS officers in the administration.

"IAS officer RK Sharma has been appointed new agriculture production commissioner. Surendra Kumar has been appointed as new Secretary of Steel & Mines Department," the Odisha Government said in a release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches 'High Throughput' COVID-19 Testing Facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, Says 'India in Better Position to Fight Coronavirus Than Others'.

Anu Garg has been appointed the new Water Resources Secretary along with being given additional charge of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, the state government informed.

"Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department Secretary Satyabrata Sahu has been given additional charge of the School & Mass Education Department. Chitra Arumugam has been appointed as the new Labour & ESI Secretary," the government added. (ANI)

Also Read | In January, India Had Only One Centre for COVID-19 Testing; Now There Are About 1,300 Labs, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)