Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 26 (ANI): In partnership with Meta, the Government of Odisha launched 'Ama Sathi', a unified WhatsApp chatbot, on Friday. This initiative will make 120 citizen services accessible to more than 45 million people across the state.

Unveiled in the presence of the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja, the initiative marks a major step towards building convenient, last-mile access to essential public services, according to a release.

As per the release, through this chatbot, citizens will be able to access critical government services like obtaining Birth and Income Certificates, applying for Driving and Fertiliser Licenses, and accessing incentives such as the National Family Benefits Scheme, all through a single WhatsApp number.

Available in both Odia and English, the chatbot is accessible via a single WhatsApp number, 9437292000 and comes with voice capabilities. It is designed to be a one-stop digital assistant, offering citizens easy access to a wide range of essential public services. Through this chatbot, people can conveniently raise and track public grievances, access housing and urban development resources, and interact with general administration services.

The chatbot also provides services related to education, agriculture, and horticulture, ensuring farmers and students alike can get timely information and support. Citizens in the State of Odisha can also connect with police services for assistance, check land records and revenue details.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Odisha Manoj Ahuja, said, "The Government of Odisha is committed to delivering seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile. This commitment is underscored by our investment in technology and training, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and enhance overall accessibility. Today, with the launch of Ama Sathi in partnership with Meta, Odisha takes a transformative step in making governance truly citizen-centric.

"For too long, accessing public services has been fragmented and cumbersome. This unified WhatsApp platform will simplify processes, remove barriers, and empower every citizen, from urban centres to the remotest corners of the state, to access essential services with ease and efficiency. Initiatives like this reflect Odisha's vision of leveraging technology for transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance, ensuring that public service delivery is not just a function, but a seamless experience for all," he further added.

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, India, Meta said, "We are proud to partner with the Government of Odisha to launch Ama Sathi, bringing the power of WhatsApp to make public services more accessible and convenient for millions of citizens. By enabling real-time interaction with government services, WhatsApp reduces friction, simplifies processes, and ensures that essential services are available to people anytime, directly within their WhatsApp chat. This initiative demonstrates how technology can drive citizen-centric governance and positively impact the daily lives of people across the state."

Women and childcare services are also integrated in the chatbot to support families, while Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) services, including payment collections, are available for urban residents. Additionally, the chatbot streamlines urban transport and ticketing, making city commutes more efficient. By bringing these diverse services onto a single WhatsApp platform, the Odisha Government aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and citizen convenience across the state.

After the Andhra Pradesh government's 'Mana Mitra, this is the second WhatsApp chatbot that has been launched by a state government in India. Recently, Meta also signed an MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu to bring citizen services under a single WhatsApp chat for the people of the state.

The Ama Sathi bot is being developed by Meta's partner, Business Intelligence Professionals, and while the bot will be launched with 120 citizen services, the chatbot will expand to 500 services over the coming months, further simplifying citizen access to government services across departments.

