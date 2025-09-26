Kanpur, September 26: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his partner’s 12-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The man has also been accused of coercing the child into undergoing surgery on his private parts. The case surfaced after the child escaped and confided in his father about the ordeal.

According to a Jagran report, the boy’s mother, who runs a clothing shop in Saadatganj, had been in a relationship with local trader Manzoor Hasan, also known as Saifi. She reportedly moved in with him along with her son, during which time Hasan is accused of repeatedly abusing the minor. Bareilly Shocker: Minor Girl Gives Birth After Married Man Rapes Her Multiple Times in UP, Child Dies Minutes Later; Accused Arrested.

Man Sexually Abuses Partner’s Son, Forces Him To Undergo Surgery on Private Parts

The father said in his complaint that the child was not only sexually exploited but was also forced into a surgical operation on his private parts.

Following the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections. Thakurganj SHO Omveer Singh confirmed Hasan’s arrest and said the investigation is ongoing. Agra Horror: Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl Inside Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested As Disturbing Video of Sex Assault Surfaces.

Last month, the police found the body of an eight-year-old boy from a village pond in Lucknow’s Gudamba area. The child, who had gone missing after leaving home, was found by his elder brother floating in the water. Police said the body bore deep injury marks on the forehead, lips, nose and neck. A post-mortem later confirmed the boy was smothered to death. Police and crime branch teams had detained two men with a history of substance abuse for questioning.

