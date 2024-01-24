Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 23 (ANI): Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday offered financial assistance of Rs 35,000 to one Rajkishore Diggal, a differently abled person, for acquiring a sports wheelchair.

Rajkishore, a resident of village Dangidikia under the Phiringia block in Kandhamal district, is set play in a national-level wheelchair cricket tournament scheduled to be held in February.

The heartwarming initiative took place when the governor was going to attend an interaction programme with SHG members following a visit to a Mission Shakti cafe in Phiringia.

Rajkishore approached the governor seeking support, after which the governor patiently listened to him and instructed the Raj Bhavan officials to provide Rs 35,000 to Rajkishore for the sports wheelchair.

"Due to financial constraints, I am unable to purchase a sports wheelchair. However, the governor immediately extended a helping hand," said the elated Rajkishore, expressing gratitude. (ANI)

