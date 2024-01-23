Kolkata, January 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which began from Manipur on January 14, will enter West Bengal on Thursday but it may not come to Kolkata, a senior party official said on Tuesday. The Bengal leg of the Yatra is scheduled to cover a stretch of 523 km across the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Malda, Murshidabad over several days, he said.

"Rahul's Yatra will enter Cooch Behar through the Assam-West Bengal border in Boxirhat on January 25. He will then walk through Tufanganj and Cooch Behar town, before going for Falakata," the official told PTI. But as per the current schedule, the Yatra will "not come to Kolkata", he said. Yatra in West Bengal will be held in two parts. Rahul Gandhi and Other Congress Leaders Booked for Violence, Damaging Public Property During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Gandhi will hold roadshows and address public rallies in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri and Uttar Dinajpur. He may take a two-day break on January 26 and 27 and stay in Falakata of Alipurduar," the party official said. After that, the Yatra, on its way to Malda, will touch Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Clash Erupts Between Police and Congress Workers in Assam's Guwahati (Watch Video)

After covering a few districts in north Bengal, it will go to Bihar on January 29, and will again enter West Bengal and cover Murshidabad on February 1, he added. The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. --