Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 11 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of an ailing boy during his visit to Ganjam district on Thursday.

"During his visit to Ganjam district on January 11, Governor Raghubar Das provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of 11-year-old boy Tanmaya Behera of Purusottampur in Ganjam district, who is suffering from Thalassemia," Odisha Raj Bhavan said.

Sudarshan Behera, the ailing boy's father, sought help from the governor for treatment of his son, Raj Bhavan further said in a statement.

Raghubar Das was appointed as the 26th governor of Odisha by President Droupadi Murmu on October 18, 2023.

Das is a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also served as the president of the Jharkhand BJP twice. (ANI)

