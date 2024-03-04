Bhubaneswar, Mar 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday announced funds for state-run medical colleges and post-graduate institutes for undertaking research activities.

In a statement, the government said that to strengthen the quality of medical education and research in the state, the funds will be provided to all government medical and dental colleges, and post-graduate institutes.

Every year, Rs 1 crore will be provided to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack, MKCG MCH in Berhampur, and VIMSAR in Burla. Similarly, Rs 50 lakh per annum will be provided to the new government medical colleges, and the SCB Dental College in Cuttack.

Each of the state-run PG institutes will be provided Rs 25 lakh per year.

A total annual provision of Rs 9 crore has been made for this purpose, the statement said.

The funds will help in enhancing the quality of education by facilitating research, research publications and participation in seminars and conferences within the country.

