Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth Rs 4,222.24 crore, which has the potential to create 15,497 jobs in the state, an official said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved proposals for 25 projects ahead of the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' business summit, scheduled to be held later this month.

These projects are in sectors such as green energy equipment, pharmaceutical, textile, plastics, food processing, and downstream aluminium, among others.

Eleven districts -- Angul, Ganjam, Khordha, Nawarangpur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Puri, and Kandhamal, will benefit from these projects, strengthening the industrial base and driving sustained economic growth, the official said.

Among the proposals approved were Hetro Labs Ltd's Rs 700-crore pharma manufacturing unit in Ganjam, Shyammetalics Specialty Alloys Pvt Ltd's Rs 710-crore titanium slag plant in Sambalpur and Shalimar Glass Works Pvt Ltd's Rs 530-crore packaging container glass manufacturing unit in Khurda.

