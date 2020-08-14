Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday raided the houses owned by an Odisha government officer and found assets worth more than Rs 3 crores.

The Vigilance Department raided the house of Ajay Kumar Das, Special Secretary in state revenue and disaster management department in a disproportionate asset (DA) case. During the searches, the police found that Das has owned several houses in different places of the state. Property documents, cash, gold, bank deposits, insurance policy, among other things were seized from his possession.

Accused Ajay Kumar Das has been arrested and forwarded to Vigilance Court from where he was sent to judicial custody till August 26. The bail petition of the accused was heard on Thursday and was rejected. (ANI)

