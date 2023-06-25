Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) The vigilance wing of Odisha Police has arrested Prasanta Kumar Rout, the additional sub-collector of Nawarangpur district, for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

Rout was arrested on Saturday and subsequently sent to jail after his bail petition was rejected by a court in Sundergarh district.

In a statement, the Vigilance Department said Rout was in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5,21,09,659, which is “506% more than his known sources of income”.

He was held after the Odisha government official failed to account for satisfactorily on the existence of over Rs 3 crore in cash in his posession, the officials said.

A case has been registered against Rout and his wife under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Rout was Saturday produced before the Special Vigilance Court in Sundergarh, which rejected his bail petition and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, they said.

During house searches, vigilance sleuths found in his name a double-storied building in Bhubaneswar, several plots in prime locations of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and one benami plot at Umarkote in Nawarangpur district, the officials said.

These apart, a total cash of Rs 3,02,30,800 was also recovered along with bank and insurance deposits over Rs 92.34 lakh, gold and silver jewellery and household articles worth over Rs 27.27 lakh, they said.

Investigation of the case is in progress, the statement added.

Rout was also arrested in a corruption case in 2018 when he was BDO in Sundergarh district.

Meanwhile, Rout's arrest on Saturday sparked a slugfest between the ruling BJD and opposition BJP, after a purported photograph of the accused OAS officer along with a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, went viral on social media.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the photograph.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing a party rally in Talcher on Saturday, alleged that the accused was getting patronage from the “third floor” (the CM's office).

Pradhan also claimed that the state vigilance has recovered about Rs 100 crore from low-ranking officials like executive engineers, block development officers and additional sub-collectors since January, though senior officers go scot-free.

Reacting to his remarks, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said: “It is unfortunate that Pradhan, despite being aware of the zero-tolerance policy of the Odisha government, is still making such statements.”

Patra said over the past three years, 180 officers have been sent on compulsory retirement, dismissed from service or their pensions withheld after being found to have indulged in corruption.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)