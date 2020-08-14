Bhubaneswar, Aug 14: The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha on Thursday issued guidelines for Independence Day celebration in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines, no student would be asked to participate in the Independence Day celebrations this year and only headmasters and teachers would attend the flag-hoisting ceremonies.

The guidelines are applicable to all schools i.e. government, aided schools, Private, Madrasas, Sanskrit Tolls, DIETS and other training institutes under the School and Mass Education department.

All the COVID-19 norms and safety protocols would be followed during the ceremony and only 10 people would be allowed. This year, no eatables would be distributed at the event and the duration of the function would be two hours from 9 am to 11 am.

