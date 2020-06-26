Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) Odisha government has identified 49 vulnerable points in river embankments which could breach in the event of floods during this monsoon as part of its calamity preparedness, an official said.

As the IMD this time has predicted a good monsoon, the state government has prepared a standard operating procedure if floods take place after July, the official said.

Measures are being taken to set up temporary VHF centres where telecommunication may not be possible during the floods.

This apart, 20 OFRAF teams have been kept in alert from June 1 to November 30 for any flood in identified vulnerable districts apart from the measures to safeguard the 49 identified vulnerable points on the river embankments, the official said.

The strategy has also been prepared for drainage of flood and rain water from urban areas which for some years have been witnessing flood-like situation during the monsoon.

Medicines and essential food items are being stored in the gram panchayat level and as many as 879 multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters are being kept in readiness for the possible eventualities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who chaired a meeting of the State Level Natural Calmities Committee through video conferencing stressed on the importance of planning, quick rescue and restoration.

The state, he said, has taken several measures to lessen the danger from various natural disasters. Our preparedness should be dynamic, collective, and participatory in nature.

He said the state must remain prepared with a Standard Operating Procedure prepared on the basis of its vast experience on tacking several calamities. Odisha remains the foremost state to institutionalise community-based preparation. Our experience in community-based management has also been successful in COVID-19 management.

Stating that Odisha is prone to natural disasters, Patnaik said the state administration has all along faced the challenges and successfully tackled them.

We learn from each disaster Odisha faces and make an attempt to improve its preparation for possible calamity. We have been praised by all sectors for learning from our experience and subsequent preparedness, he added.

