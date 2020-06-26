Mumbai, June 26: Maharashtra on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 5,024 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 152,765. The death toll in Maharashtra increased by 175 on June 26. Till now, 7,106 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state. According to the state health department, Out of the total 175 deaths, 91 deaths are of last 48 hours, and 84 deaths are of previous dates but recorded today. Currently, there are 65,829 active cases in the state. Over 78,000 patients have recovered from the virus until now.

It is the second consecutive day when the state reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, 4,841 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus. Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai is the worst affected city. In Mumbai alone, over 70,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. The death toll in the maximum city also crossed 4,000-mark.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that coronavirus cases might rise during July and August. Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Tope also stressed that the Maharashtra government is trying to keep the mortality rate at low even if COVID-19 cases increase. Anti-viral drugs are being brought and medical students in final year PG courses will be deployed in ICU wards, Tope said.

Meanwhile, India on Friday morning also reported the highest single day spike of 17,296 cases in 24-hour time period. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 15,301.

