Puri (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India has completed the repair work of Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar (treasury) and the inventory-related work will begin after the valuables are shifted to the Ratna Bhandar, according to the temple's Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee also told ANI that a high-level committee headed by Justice Biswanath Rath will assist the Jagannath temple managing committee in the inventory-related work of all the valuables.

"I am proud and privileged to announce the completion of the conservation and repair of both the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar. Now, as per the standard operating procedure approved by the government. Now, the valuables will be transferred from the temporary strongrooms to the original ones, and afterwards, the inventory work will begin. The government has already appointed a high-level committee headed by Justice Biswanath Rath. They will assist the Jagannath temple managing committee in inventorisation of all the valuables," Arabinda Kumar Padhee said.

According to the temple's chief administration, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after a gap of four and a half decades. He added that the valuables were moved to the temporary strongrooms, following which ASI started the repair work.

"The Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Puri Temple was reopened on July 14, 2024, after a 4.5-decade gap. Thereafter, the valuables and jewellery were shifted from the Inner Ratna Bhandar and Outer Ratna Bhandar to the temporary strongrooms. Thereafter, the Archaeological Survey of India conducted a laser scanning and penetrating survey... Following this, conservation and repair works commenced on December 17, 2024, and were carried out in two phases," Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

The restoration work was carried out in two phases by ASI, with the first phase lasting from December 17, 2024, to April 28, 2025 and the second phase from June 28, 2025, to July 7, 2025.

"The first phase lasted from December 17, 2024, to April 28, 2025. The second phase began on June 28, 2025, and continued until July 7, 2025... Over 95 days, ASI experts and artisans carried out 332 hours and 47 minutes of conservation work," he said. (ANI)

