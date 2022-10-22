Baripada, Oct 22 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of raping a girl eight years ago.

The judgment was delivered by Fast Track Court Judge Baripada Durga Charan Mishra.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict Arjun Hembram, Special Public Prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 7 lakh to the victim as compensation.

According to prosecution, the incident took place at in October, 2014 when the 15-year-old girl was alone in her house.

The convict had threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The teenager got pregnant after she was raped.

On April 3, 2015, the girl's father lodged a complaint at the Sarat police station and a case under POCSO Act was registered following which the convict was arrested.

