Sambalpur, Oct 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his son drowned, while his daughter went missing in Mahanadi in Odisha's Sambalpur town, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the town police station area when Md Altaf, his son Md Aftab (15) and daughter Rukhsana Parwin (13) got down to take bath in the river around 4.30 pm on Monday, they said.

An operation is still underway to trace the missing girl, a resident of the Pensionpara area, police said.

Ruksana was swept away by the water current. Soon, Altaf went deep into the waters, trying to rescue his daughter, while Aftab also followed him, police said.

All of them went missing, following which the locals informed the fire brigade and police, they said.

Local fishermen retrieved the body of Aftab and fire personnel found the body of Altaf from the river. However, Rukhsana is yet to be traced, police said.

