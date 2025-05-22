Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India] May 22 (ANI): A massive fire erupted at an electric appliance shop in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, on Thursday,

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the sky at the site of the incident.

Firefighting teams rushed to the scene, and operations are underway to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the trigger.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

