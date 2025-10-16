Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 16 (ANI): Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Wednesday said that the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be celebrated in a grand manner across the country, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Suraj said, "PM Modi has called for all of us to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in a grand manner by promoting the message of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Odisha Minister detailed that the programme will be carried out in three distinct phases, with the first phase. "The programme has been divided into three phases...In the Unity March, three padyatras will be held in each parliamentary constituency. Keeping in mind Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ideology, Atmanirbharta, and Swadeshi, this programme will be held from October 31st to November 25th. This will be followed by a road march to Karamsad, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.

"The main objective of this program is to promote Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta," Suraj added.

Meanwhile, a "Run for Unity" will be organised across Uttar Pradesh on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will jointly ensure that the event is celebrated with grandeur and devotion, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As part of the nationwide celebration, the "Sardar @150 Unity March" will be held from October 31 to November 26. From each district of the state, five youth representatives, including athletes and artists, will participate in this historic journey.

These participants will travel by bus through four major centres to Karamsad, Gujarat, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and then join a 150-kilometre national padayatra from Karamsad to Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity. Thousands of youth from across the country will participate in this march, spreading awareness about national unity and the initiatives of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the detailed plan of the state-wide celebrations. He announced that a three-day padayatra, covering 8 to 10 kilometres, will be held in every Lok Sabha constituency, traversing all Vidhan Sabha segments. Ahead of the padayatra, various public awareness programs will be conducted at the local level, including essay writing and debate competitions, seminars on the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, street plays, and symposia.

In addition, youth-centric initiatives such as a Drug-Free India pledge, the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' campaigns, along with yoga and health camps, will be organised across the state. A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken. During the padayatra, local committees, social organisations, and cultural groups will organise wreath-laying and tribute programs at statues of Sardar Patel.

CM Yogi further stated that, in continuation of the resolve to build a self-reliant India from a united India, cultural programs highlighting the life and vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be organised. Certificates will be awarded to all participants. The campaign will be carried forward with the active participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, party workers, NCC and NSS members, and organisations like Mai Bharat. (ANI)

