Bhawanipatna, Apr 8 (PTI) One of the two under-trial prisoners who escaped from the Bhawanipatna jail was nabbed from Kalahandi district, police said on Monday.

Sikandar Jal was nabbed from his village, Kasibahal, in Dharamgarh police station area of Kalahandi on Sunday night. He was then taken to the Bhawanipatna Town police station for interrogation, they said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat: Security Beefed Up Across Kolkata, Other Districts After Bomb Threat to 200 Schools.

However, the other under-trial prisoner, Nilamani Bibhar of Nuapada district, is still at large, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how these two inmates managed to escape from the jail on Sunday morning, officials said.

Also Read | Nainital Fire: Three Dozen Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts in Garjiya Temple Complex in Ramnagar (Watch Video).

Action will be taken if any jail personnel is found to be negligent, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)