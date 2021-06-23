Bhubaneswar, Jun 22 (PTI) The panchayat election in Odisha, which is scheduled to be held in March 2022, is likely to be delayed as the administration is yet to complete the process of delimitation and reservation of wards, officials said on Tuesday.

It is mandatory to conduct elections after delimitation and reservation of wards, State Election Commissioner Rabindra Nath Sahu said.

However, the process is yet to be completed despite the SEC's repeated letters to the Panchayati Raj department, officials said.

The state has 6,798 gram panchayats. The previous rural poll was held in 2017.

