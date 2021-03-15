Bhubaneswar, Mar 15 (PTI) In a special drive, the Odisha Police has arrested 3,988 accused people, who were on the run for several years in different cases, in the last eight days, an official statement said on Monday.

The special drive was conducted from March 7-14 to execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs) from courts to bring the absconders who were avoiding trial to justice.

The highest number of NBWs were issued in Ganjam at 452, followed by Kendrapara (307) and Balasore (298).

"Some of the accused persons arrested during this drive have been evading law and absconding for years together," the statement added.

