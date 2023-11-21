Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu flagged off three new trains, which include the Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express, the Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express, and the Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU train.

Along with the President, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other railway officials were present at the ceremony.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Caste Survey, 10 Lakh Jobs, and Interest-Free Loans to Farmers (Watch Videos).

President Murmu will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "...President Droupadi Murmu has flagged off three trains from Badampahar... Along with this, the foundation stone was laid for Badampahar Railway Station as Amrit Station under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme... There was also the inauguration of the Rairangpur postal division..."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Two Injured in Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Consumption of Alcohol in Kethoda, Case Registered.

Before the scheduled visit of the President, last-minute preparation and security checking were done.

The three trains; Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU train, the Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express, and the Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express will make connectivity easier for people in this area.

Train No. 18049/18050 Shalimar-Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express 18049 Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express will leave Shalimar every Saturday at 23.05 hrs and will reach Badampahar at 05.40 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, 18050 Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express will leave Badampahar every Sunday at 21.30 hrs and will reach Shalimar at 05.00 hrs, the next day.

It is pertinent to note that this will provide the first time ever Express Train connectivity between Shalimar/Kolkata (West Bengal) and Badampahar (Odisha and will be the first overnight Express Train Service from Badampahar/Rairangpur area.

The train will pass through mineral-rich areas of Odisha, and industrial areas of Jharkhand and will facilitate faster connectivity with the State of West Bengal. People from nearby areas will also be able to avail of this train service for visiting Kolkata and Howrah for various purposes.

Students and job aspirants of the Badampahar and Rairangpur areas will have easy access to the premier educational institutes and corporate houses of the Kolkata and Howrah areas.

Patients from this area can now consult the doctors and avail the treatment of reputed hospitals of Kolkata and Tatanagar. Better connectivity will boost the growth and development of the Mayurbhanj District of Odisha. This new train will also encourage tourists from West Bengal and Jharkhand to explore and enjoy the picturesque landscape and dense jungles.

President Murmu will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station. Badampahar station in Chakradharpur Division has been earmarked for redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme with 12.22 crores.

The new Station Building will be built in an iconic contemporary style by facelifting the existing station building. Circulating areas will be developed with green patches. There will be provision of a canopy in front of the station building, parking facilities, Road network redevelopment, extension and resurfacing of the platform, divyang-friendly facilities and signages, replacement of quarters, etc.

For the convenience of the passenger, there will be also a provision of a three-metre wide foot over bridge. The redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station will enhance rail transport infrastructure and boost tourism for the state of Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)