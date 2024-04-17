Bhubaneswar, April 17: The death anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was observed at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) state party office in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD leaders paid rich tributes to the late leader on the occasion.

In a post on X, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Tribute to eminent freedom fighter and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on Tirodhan Day. Bijubabu's contribution towards building modern Odisha, women's empowerment and rural development. is unique. Bijubabu's deep patriotism, sacrifice, and strength, along with his efforts to increase the glory of Odisha will always remain the characteristic of the Ordhya nation." Biju Patnaik was Chief Minister of the state for two terms, the first from 1961-1963 and then from 1990-1995. He passed away on April 17, 1997.

A post on the X handle of the BJD reads, "Tribute to the former chief minister, great public hero and creator of modern Odisha proverb Biju Patnaik on Tirodhan Day. Bijubabu's unceasing efforts to make Odisha prosperous and strong continue to inspire him even now. Biju Babu's dedication to public service and continued efforts for the welfare of the state will always shine brightly."

The Biju Janata Dal was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its leader Biju Patnaik, the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Biju Patnaik's love for aviation saw him drop out of Ravenshaw College and train as a pilot. He had joined as a trainee pilot in the Royal Air Force of the British Empire and was the head of the air transport command.