India News | Odisha Reports 1,660 New COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): Sixteen hundred COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Thursday, said the state's Health and Family Welfare Department.

As on midnight of May 27, 1,39,311 samples have been tested and 1,660 samples have tested positive, as per the tweet of the Health Department.

The Health Department further informed that 887 patients have recovered from the disease while 776 patients in the State are active cases.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 stand at four in the State.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

