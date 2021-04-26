Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 (ANI): As many as 6,599 new COVID-19 cases, 3,464 recoveries and nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed state health department on Monday.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases soared to 4,14,056 of which 3,62,931 have recovered and 1,997 succumbed so far. The active cases stand at 49,075.

Of the fresh cases, 3,827 were detected among people in quarantine and 2,772 were local contacts.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 958 followed by Kalahandi with 518 cases, and Cuttack with 488 cases.

The state government has so far tested a total of 99,17,894 samples.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The State Government will spend Rs 2,000 crore on this vaccination drive, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

