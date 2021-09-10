Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI) Odisha reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and six more deaths, a Health Department official said.

The state reported an average of 66 deaths per day in August, while the average in July was 61, and in June it was 42, he said.

Odisha has so far reported 10,15,083 cases and 8,084 deaths, he said.

Of the 8,084 fatalities reported so far, 6,208 deaths happened during the second wave of the pandemic over the last four months, he said.

Among the new patients are 119 children and adolescents, he added.

Khurda district reported the highest 297 new cases, followed by Cuttack (120).

These two districts account for 55 per cent of the caseload.

The new cases were detected after testing 66,106 samples.

There are 7,087 active cases in the state at present.

Total 694 people recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,99,859.

