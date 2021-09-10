New Delhi, September 10: The Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) registration process would commence on Saturday, i.e. on September 11. According to a notification on the official website, the registration window will open at 10 am on Saturday. Candidates can head to the official website jeeadv.ac.in to register for JEE Advanced 2021. The last day to register for JEE Advanced is September 16 till 5 pm. The registered students can pay application fees till 5 pm on September 17.

Students should note that if they apply under a particular category, they will have to upload their caste certificate, Physical Disability certificate or PwD certificate (if mentioned) and other documents. The students who are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 are the ones who secure the top 2,50,000 rank in JEE Main 2021 result.

JEE Advanced 2021: How To Register Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password

Candidates can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options

Fill in the JEE Advanced 2021 application form, enter all the details and upload the scanned documents as asked

Now pay the JEE Advanced application fee via one of the mentioned payment gateways and submit the application form,

Save the form for future use

The JEE Advanced 2021 examination is slated to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3. The admit card will be released on September 25. “Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying 10+2 level or equivalent in India should register after September 11, 2021, 10:00 IST. If you have qualified JEE (Main) 2021 under the open category, kindly register with your JEE (Mains) 2021 credentials on the registration portal starting from Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:00 IST,” reads a notice on the official site.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2021 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).