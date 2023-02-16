Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): A revenue department official was on Thursday caught red-handed by the police while allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 as a bribe from a farmer in Mahulpali village in Sambalpur district of Odisha, said officials.

Accused Satyanarayan Kaudi, Revenue Inspector(RI), Gochhara under Kuchinda Block, was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant farmer in order to submit an enquiry report related to his land in a mutation case to Tahasildar, Kuchinda for issuance of ROR (Patta) in favour of the complainant.

The entire bribe amount of Rs 5,000 has been recovered from the possession of the accused Kaudi and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Kaudi from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, a case has been registered under Section 7 in The Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 at the Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station.

Further investigation is in progress against accused Kaudi and detailed reports to follow on the matter. (ANI)

