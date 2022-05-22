Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): In a joint operation with Kalahandi Forest Officials the Odisha Special Task Force (STF) rescued one Pangolin weighing 13 kg 330 gm and arrested one wildlife poacher on Sunday.

The officials also recovered some incriminating materials from the possession of the accused.

According to the STF officials, the accused person has been detained and handed over to M Rampur Forest Officials under Kalahandi Forest Division for necessary legal action and the Pangolin has also been handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for safer custody.

Further enquiry into the matter is going on.

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal.

It is a schedule-I protected animal under Wild Life Protection act, 1972. The Schedule-I provides absolute protection to these species and offences under the said act are prescribed for the highest penalties.

A special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing. Since 2020, the STF has seized as many as 28 leopard skin, 24 elephant tusk, 7 deer skins, 14 live pangolins, 30 kg 400 gm of pangolin scales, 2 leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, and 46 live wild parrots and have arrested 69 wildlife criminals. (ANI)

