Korai, November 21: At least three people were killed after a goods train derailed on Monday morning at Korai station of Odisha, under the East Coast Railway.

The East Coast Railway informed ANI that both the rail lines were blocked due to the accident and the station building was also damaged.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

CDMO Odisha, Dr Shibashish Moharana confirmed to ANI that the bodies of the three deceased were sent to hospitals for post-mortem examination.

"A total of three people lost their lives in this tragic accident. Their bodies have been sent to hospitals for post-mortem," he said.

