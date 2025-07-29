Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance Department on Tuesday conducted raids and unearthed 13 plots, two high-value flats and commercial outlets linked to an assistant engineer, allegedly disproportionate to his known source of income, an officer said.

Raids were launched on the properties and offices of the assistant engineer, Road & Building, Division-III (Bhubaneswar), the department said in a statement.

The raids were conducted by 10 teams based on search warrants issued by the special judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Bank and other deposits worth Rs 75 lakh were also recovered, the statement said.

Further searches are continuing, it added.

He is likely to be arrested after the raids conclude, the officer said.

