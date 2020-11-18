Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) Odishas COVID-19 recovery crossed the three lakh mark with as many as 1315 patients cured of the infection on Tuesday even as the states caseload mounted to 3,10,052 after 644 people tested positive for the contagion, a health department official said.

The state also registered 17 more fatalities pushing the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,560, he said adding that the case fatality ratio (CFR) in Odisha now stands at 0.50 per cent which is one of the lowest in the country.

With recovery of 1315 patients, the total number of COVID-19 cured persons in the state surged to 3,00,474, which is 96.91 per cent of the states caseload.

Happy to share that Odisha crosses 3 lakh COVID recovered cases with the discharge of 1315 patinets on November 17," a senior health department official said.

Of the new cases detected from all the 30 districts, 371 were reported from different quarantine centres and the remaining 273 are local contact cases.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of 73 new cases, followed by Sundergarh (62) and Mayurbhanj (59) districts.

Taking to Twitter, the health and family welfare department said "Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

The deaths were reported from Sundergarh (4), Sambalpur (3), Jagatsinghpur and Subarnapur districts (2 each).

This apart, one patient each also succumbed to the infection in the districts of Bargarh, Bhadrak, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam and Puri.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also succumbed to the virus due to comorbidities, the official said.

Khurda district alone has accounted for 269 deaths followed by Ganjam (233) and Cuttack (125). Twenty seven other districts have reported less than 100 fatalities.

Odisha now has 7,965 active cases, which is 2.56 per cent of the states caseload, the department said.

The state has thus far conducted over 53.30 lakh sample tests, including 36,212 on Monday.

The positivity rate stands at 5.82 per cent, the department added.

